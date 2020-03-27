BJP MLAs, Corporators in Mumbai to donate month's salary to PM's relief fund
BJP MLAs and Corporators in Mumbai will donate their one month's salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for helping those affected due to COVID-19.
Mumbai BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha have asked the party's MLAs and Corporators to donate their one month's salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat coronavirus.
Besides this, he said that BJP workers and office-bearers will also help the needy during the lockdown. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
