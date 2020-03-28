Merkel, Trump to explore cooperation on fighting coronavirus - spokesman
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during a phone call on Friday to explore possible cooperation on combating to the coronavirus pandemic, a government spokesman said.
"The chancellor and the U.S. president agreed to remain in close contact and to exploit possible cooperation avenues," the spokesman said in a statement, giving no further details.
