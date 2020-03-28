Turkey removes Transport Minister - Official Gazette

Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan has been removed from his post, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette.

Adil Karaismailoglu has been appointed as the new minister, the decree said. It did not provide a reason for the change or any further details. A spokesman for the ministry confirmed the move, but did not provide details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

