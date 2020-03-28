We've started distributing 7.5 kg ration per person for next month: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the AAP government has started distributing ration for the next month amid the nationwide lockdown. "The Delhi government has started distributing ration for the next month -- 7.5 kg per person, which means one-and-a-half times more than the normal need," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that those receiving ration from the fair-price shops would get 50 per cent extra for the next month.

Sisodia said the Delhi government will use its schools as night shelters for daily wage labourers and needy people. He said food and water will be arranged for them. Stressing on problems of migrant workers, he said: "100 buses of Delhi government and around 200 buses of Uttar Pradesh government have been arranged to take people from Delhi to their respective places in Uttar Pradesh."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 including 19 deaths on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

