Lockdown without thinking about welfare of India's vast majority is plain cruelty: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the government over the movement of hundreds of migrant workers from Delhi and said that a lockdown without thinking about the welfare of India's vast majority is plain "cruelty". "What kind of a Central lockdown is this where migrants from are allowed to travel while others aren't? If the govt can bus back Delhi's UP migrants, should @TelanganaCMO also aid the stranded migrants from Bihar UP West Bengal & Jharkhand who want to return, by bussing them back?" Owaisi tweeted.

"What uniform policy is this where migrants in Delhi are being bussed while stranded migrants in Telangana are left with no bank account, no ration card and no safety net? If UP can take back its migrants, should Telangana also do the same?" he said in another tweet. He also tweeted: "State governments of UP, WB & Bihar are doing nothing to aid these stranded migrants. You cannot "play it by the ear" with people's lives. A lockdown without thinking about the welfare of India's vast majority is plain cruelty".

In Telangana, eight people on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total cases in the state to 67 including one death. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had earlier said there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 died due to the virus. (ANI)

