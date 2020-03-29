Coronavirus: Help students stuck in Ireland, Pawar to Centre

NCP chief and Rajya Sabha MPSharad Pawar on Sunday sought the Centre's intervention torescue several Indian students stranded in Ireland due to thenovel coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown

In a tweet, he said, "@MEAIndia @IndiainIreland SanketWalunj studying in Griffith College, Dublin says he and manyIndian students are stranded in Ireland, earnestly requestingto get them back in India. The students are in precarioussituation, barely afford any expenses on food and basicneeds." PTI NDBNM BNM

