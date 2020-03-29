Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali votes, facing coronavirus and security fears

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:09 IST
Mali votes, facing coronavirus and security fears

Malians voted in a long-delayed parliamentary election on Sunday, barely a day after the country recorded its first coronavirus death and with the leading opposition figure kidnapped and believed to be in the hands of jihadists. There were security fears about the vote to elect new MPs to the 147-seat National Assembly even before the war-torn West African country recorded its first coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

But then late Saturday, just hours before polls opened at 0800 GMT Sunday, the country's first coronavirus death was announced -- a 71-year-old man recently returned from France. "I came to vote, but I'm afraid," said Souleymane Diallo, a 34-year-old teacher voting in the capital Bamako.

"As you can see there's nobody here. Maybe because it's the morning, but it's also not surprising because of the situation." There are fears that the impoverished state of some 19 million people -- where large swathes of territory lie outside state control -- is particularly exposed to a COVID-19 outbreak. Prime Minister Boubou Cisse admitted that turnout was not very large so far.

"I appeal to the voters: remember to respect the barrier gestures and use the sanitary measures," he said as he voted, adding that turnout was "sufficiently satisfactory". It is the country's first parliamentary poll since 2013, when President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's Rally for Mali party won a substantial majority.

Parliamentary elections were meant to take place again in late 2018 following Keita's re-election, but the poll was postponed several times, largely due to security concerns. Some 200,000 people displaced by the near-daily violence in Mali's centre and north will not be able to vote, a government official has said.

Very few people showed up to polling stations in the northern city of Timbuktu in the morning, but attendance had somewhat increased by midday, an AFP reporter observed. While the distance between people in lines was too close, voters did wash their hands before entering polling stations, the reporter said.

Polls are to close for Sunday's first round vote at 1800 GMT, with first results not expected for several days. A second round is scheduled for April 19. Casting a shadow over the vote is the fate of veteran opposition leader Soumaila Cisse, who was kidnapped on Wednesday while campaigning in the centre of the country.

Cisse, 70, who has been runner-up in three presidential elections, and six members of his team were abducted in an attack in which his bodyguard was killed. It is "likely" he was being held by jihadists loyal to Fulani preacher Amadou Koufa, who leads a branch of the al-Qaeda-aligned GSIM active in the Sahel, according to a security source and a local official.

Cisse and his entourage were probably now "far from where they were abducted," the security source told AFP. The government's election spokesman, Amini Belko Maiga, has admitted that voting conditions were not ideal.

"It's true that we cannot say that everything is perfect, but we're doing the maximum," he said, referring to the threat of coronavirus. He added that hand-washing kits had been distributed in the countryside, while in Bamako, authorities would make masks and hand sanitisers available.

Cisse's Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD) on Saturday urged its supporters to turn out in even greater numbers in reponse to the leader's ordeal. However, several other opposition parties called for the vote to be postponed due to coronavirus fears.

The country has been plagued by conflict since 2012, when rebels captured much of the country's arid north. Jihadists overtook the rebels in the north and swept into the country's centre, accelerating a conflict which has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians.

Despite the numerous difficulties, experts nonetheless hope that Sunday's election will lead to reforms that might drag Mali out of its cycle of violence. In particular, the hope is that the new parliament will implement reforms from a peace agreement brokered between the Bamako government and several armed groups, in Algiers in 2015.

Implementation has been painfully slow, although this year saw the Malian army deploy units made up of both former rebels and regulars, one the provisions of the Algiers agreement. The pact also provides for the decentralisation of governance in Mali, a demand of some of the rebel groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Indian envoy in UK warns against fake news circulating on evacuation flights

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, on Sunday appealed to Indian citizens stranded in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic to beware of fake news doing the rounds about Air India evacuation flights planned next ...

Polish presidential challenger urges boycott of May vote, halts campaign

The main Polish opposition candidate running for president called on Sunday for a boycott of the countrys May election due to the coronavirus and completely suspended her campaign, adding to doubts about whether the vote will go ahead as pl...

Iconic ethnic newspaper ceases print edition after 50 years

An iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in the US that catered to the Indian diaspora for the last 50 years has announced that it will cease the print edition from Monday due to pre-existing troubles in the publishing industry worsened by the ca...

70-yr-old woman prisoner dies in Muzaffarnagar jail, two die in as many days: Official

A 70-year-old woman serving life term in the district jail here died of heart failure on Sunday, a jail official said. The woman died a day after another prisoner died of kidney failure, said Distract Jail Superintendent A K Saxena.The life...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020