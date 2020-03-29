Help daily wagers and migrant labourers:Nadda tells BJP's state leaders

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday instructed the party’s state units to help daily wagers and migrant labourers in their states during this lockdown due to coronavirus. Nadda has been holding daily meetings with party leaders through audio and video conferences to oversee the party's efforts to help the poor amid outbreak of the novel virus.

In this ongoing series of meetings, Nadda on Sunday interacted with state unit presidents and organisational secretaries of Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Kerala, the party said in a statement. During the interactions with party leaders, Nadda instructed them to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to make this lockdown successful.

Underlining that the government has made necessary arrangements to provide food to the needy and poor, Nadda told the party’s state units to help daily wagers and migrant labourers in their respective states. Referring to the prime minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme, Nadda said, ”as Modiji has suggested we should face this challenge together.” Nadda spoke to the party leaders and MPs through audio and video conferences and was accompanied by the party’s general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

