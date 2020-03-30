Peak US death rate likely to hit in two weeks: Trump

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic was likely to hit in two weeks. Trump, during a briefing at the White House, also said that he was extending the government's "social distancing" guidelines until April 30.

"The modelling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," the president said. "Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30th to slow the spread," he said.

Trump also said he expects the country "will be well on our way to recovery" by June 1 -- dropping his previous target of Easter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.