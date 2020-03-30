Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine parliament to vote on new ministers in special session

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 30-03-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 11:35 IST
Ukraine parliament to vote on new ministers in special session

Ukraine's parliament will hold a special session on Monday to vote on plans to replace the country's finance and health ministers, who have both been in office for less than a month. The parliament gave no reasons for the planned changes in a statement announcing the special session.

Ukraine faces a sharp economic hit from the coronavirus epidemic and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the parliament must pass banking legislation and lift a ban on the sale of farmland to qualify for a new loan deal from the International Monetary Fund. The vote could see Serhiy Marchenko appointed as the new finance minister, the parliamentary website showed. Marchenko worked as deputy finance minister in 2016-2018 and deputy head of the presidential office of Petro Poroshenko in 2018-2019.

The current minister Ihor Umansky, who has proposed a series of budget amendments seen by some as too radical, replaced Oksana Markarova as finance minister on March 4 following the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk. The parliament also plans to appoint new health and energy ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics president says expects call from IOC on new Games date

Tokyo Olympics organising committee President Yoshiro Mori said on Monday that he was expecting a call from International Olympics Committee IOC Thomas Bach this week to decide new dates for the Games.Last week, the IOC decided to delay the...

Somali governor killed in Al-Shabaab suicide blast: official

A governor in Somalias Puntland has been killed in a suicide bombing claimed by the al-Shabaab jihadist group, police and hospital sources said Monday. Abdisalan Hassan Hersi, governor of Nugaal region, succumbed to his injuries after being...

Healthcare group Novacyt steps up progress on coronavirus test product

Healthcare group Novacyt announced more progress on Monday on plans to roll out its coronavirus test product, winning a new order in India and getting regulatory approval in Argentina.Novacyt said that as of March 27, the groups Primerdesig...

93 migrant workers held for defying lockdown, attacking cops

At least 93 migrant labourers have been arrested in Gujarats Surat city for allegedly defying the nationwide lockdown and attacking police, an official said on Monday. Situation became tense in Ganesh Nagar and Tirupati Nagar localities lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020