Former Trump trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw joins law firm

A former trade and economics adviser to President Donald Trump, Kelly Ann Shaw, is joining the law firm Hogan Lovells, she and a representative of the firm told Reuters. Shaw left the White House last fall after serving as Trump's G7 and G20 "sherpa" and as a member of the team advising the president on trade talks with China. She was one of the most senior women on his economic team.

Shaw said she hoped the G7 and G20 groups of nations would rise to the challenge of tackling the coronavirus and she encouraged Trump to lift tariffs or grant exclusions on life-saving equipment in the short term. "We would want to see health equipment and life saving equipment be able to get into the hands of the people who need it the most as quickly as possible," she said.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war for nearly two years, with tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods, though the two nations are currently seeking to negotiate the second phase of a trade deal. Shaw joins the firm on April 13 as a partner in its international trade and investment division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.