Trump says Putin to 'probably ask' for sanctions lifting

President Donald Trump said Monday he expects his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to ask for a lifting of US sanctions during an upcoming phone call

"Yeah, he'll probably ask for that," Trump told Fox News

Trump did not say what his response would be, noting that he had put sanctions on Russia but adding: "They don't like that. Frankly we should be able to get along." The two leaders were due to talk "shortly," he said.

