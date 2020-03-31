Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't give MP funds of my area to PM relief fund: Jaleel

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:21 IST
Won't give MP funds of my area to PM relief fund: Jaleel

Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP and Maharashtra AIMIM chief Imtiyaz Jaleel on Tuesday said his local area development funds were meant for his constituency and he would not hand it over to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said there were many problems in his area that need to be tackled and he would use the funds, also called the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund, for this purpose.

"I had got a call from the Union Urban Development ministry today about handing over funds to the PM Relief Fund. I welcome the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. But the MP fund is for constituency development," he said.

He said he would hand over a letter about his funds to the district and state administration in a day or two..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

HUAWEI Band 4 - The Best Fitness Band Under INR 2000

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The HUAWEI Band 4 has a unique Built-in USB in-line charge that conveniently allows you to charge on-the-go using a power bank, Laptop or any USB Outlet- The HUAWEI Band 4 allows up to a massive 9 days of b...

Millennial Money: Managing the high cost of infertility

No one plans for infertility. But that doesnt stop it from being a reality for millions of people. In the United States, around 12 per cent of women ages 15 to 44 have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term, according t...

Huawei Revolutionised the Wearable Segment in India with its Huawei Watch GT 2 #OneCharge2Weeks

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Watch is powered by Kirin A1, Worlds first chipset exclusively launched for wearables promises 2-week battery after one charge Available in two variants- 42mm with 1.2 inch AMOLED Display and 46mm variant ...

Work underway on 'Satyameva Jayate 2', have cracked idea for third part: Milap Zaveri

Director Milap Zaveri, who is scheduled to begin shoot for John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 by April end, said he has cracked the story idea of the third part. Milap is utilising the 21-day nationwide lockdown by working on the prepr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020