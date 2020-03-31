Won't give MP funds of my area to PM relief fund: Jaleel

Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP and Maharashtra AIMIM chief Imtiyaz Jaleel on Tuesday said his local area development funds were meant for his constituency and he would not hand it over to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said there were many problems in his area that need to be tackled and he would use the funds, also called the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund, for this purpose.

"I had got a call from the Union Urban Development ministry today about handing over funds to the PM Relief Fund. I welcome the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. But the MP fund is for constituency development," he said.

He said he would hand over a letter about his funds to the district and state administration in a day or two..

