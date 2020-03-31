Maha: Don't cut salaries of medical staff, cops, says Shelar

Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government not to deduct salaries of police and health staff who have been working overtime to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The government had, earlier in the day, announced that salaries of ministers, other elected representatives as well as government officials in Maharashtra for March will be slashed by upto 60 per cent in view of the economic impact of coronavirus lockdown, with a Government Resolution (GR) issued subsequently clarifying that the remaining salary would be paid at a later point.

"Health workers and police have been in the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. The state government should provide them an insurance cover on the lines of the decision taken by the Central government," Shelar said. The former minister said 50 percent cut in their wages will be injustice, adding, if need be, the government can deduct 10 percent more from salaries of legislators for this month.

