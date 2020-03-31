BJP hits back at Sena over editorial on coronavirus funds

The Maharashtra BJP hit back onTuesday after an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamanaslammed its former ally's legislators for contributing fundsto fight the novel coronavirus outbreak to the party's kittyrather than any national corpus

BJP general secretary Atul Bhatkalkar dug out an oldnew report to claim that Sena MLAs had similarly contributedto party funds during the flooding in several parts ofMaharashtra

"Despite being a part of state government (at the timewith the BJP), Sena MLAs deposited their monthly salary at theShiv Sena headquarters in Dadar. Why should (Saamana executiveeditor) Sanjay Raut get agitated when we do the same? Heshould see what his party has done in the past before writingan editorial," Bhatkalkar said.

