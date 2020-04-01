Left Menu
KPCC chief Shivakumar donates Rs 5 lakh for party's Covid-19 fund

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:43 IST
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:43 IST

Karnataka Congress on Wednesday said its newly appointed President D K Shivakumar has donated Rs 5 lakh towards the party's coronavirus relief fund. "KPCC President D K Shivakumar has donated Rs 5,00,000 towards KPCC's Corona relief fund," state Congress tweeted.

The party had last week said, all its legislators and Members of Parliament will be contributing a minimum of Rs 1 lakh to the KPCC fund set up towards fighting COVID-19, and has also constituted a task force headed by former Health Minister K R Ramesh Kumarto monitor and make suggestions aimed at containing the spread of virus. Also if anyone from block, taluk or district level want to contribute voluntarily can send in their contribution to KPCC, Shivakumar had earlier said, adding that "Once the amount is collected the task force and KPCC leadership will discuss and decide on whats needs to be done and how to utilise it."PTI KSU PTI PTI

