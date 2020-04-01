Ensure needy people get essential items: Rahul Gandhi to party's Amethi unit

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have instructed the Amethi Congress unit to ensure all needy people get essentials items during the lockdown, a party office bearer said on Wednesday

The district unit's chief Pradeep Singhal said, "As per instructions of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, every Congress worker is involved in providing essential items to the needy people." "Party workers are reaching to various parts of the district and helping people," he said

Singhal also said the needy people are being given 10-kg wheat flour, 5-kg rice, 1-kg pulses, salt sugar, mustard oil and spices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

