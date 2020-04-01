Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Trump says US headed for 'very tough', 'painful' two weeks

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:24 IST
COVID-19: Trump says US headed for 'very tough', 'painful' two weeks
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The US is headed for a "very tough two weeks", President Donald Trump has warned, advising people to be prepared for the "hard days" ahead, as the country was at war with a deadly coronavirus pandemic that the White House projects could claim one to two lakh lives during the next fortnight. Trump's remarks came as Deborah Bix, a member of White House Task Force on coronavirus, based on a model from actual data from the ground, said the death toll in the US could be between 100,000 to 200,000, with the strict implementation of the existing mitigation measures including social distancing till April 30.

If no steps were to be taken, the death toll could range between 1.5 million and 2.2 million, Brix said on a day when the confirmed number of coronavirus infections in the US, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center website, zoomed to over 189,500, adding more than 25,000 new cases in a single day and the fatalities rose to over 4,000. "I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," a grim-faced Trump told reporters on Tuesday at a briefing which has now become his daily coronavirus press conference at the White House for more than 10 days.

"We're going to go through a very tough two weeks and then, hopefully, as the experts are predicting, as I think a lot of us are predicting after having studied it so hard, we are going to start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel. But this is going to be a very painful, very, very, very painful two weeks," Trump said. In this grim scenario, where the daily death toll keeps on jumping at an unprecedented rate, and more than 250 million of the American population has been forced to stay inside their homes, the president asked his countrymen to be positive and cooperate in this war against the invisible army of coronavirus.

"I want to give people hope. I'm a cheerleader for the country," said Trump who is the seeking re-election in the November presidential elections. Campaigning has come to a standstill and it is unlikely to revive in the next few months. The social distancing measures now have been extended for another 30 days till April 30. The country is expected to face a peak in coronavirus around the middle of April.

"We're going through the worst thing that the country has probably ever seen. Look, we had - the Civil War, we lost 600,000 people, right? Here's a thing, had we not done anything, we would have lost many times that. But we did something, so it's going to be, hopefully, way under that," he said. "But you know, we lose more here potentially than you lose in world wars as a country. So there's nothing positive, there's nothing great about it, I want to get people in this country hope. I think it's very important," Trump said.

The United States is in the midst of a great national trial, the president said. This is "unlike any we have ever faced before you all see it, you see it probably better than most. We are at war with a deadly virus," he said.

"Success in this fight will require the full absolute measure of our collective strength, love, and devotion. Very important. Each of us has the power through our own choices and actions to save American lives and rescue the most vulnerable among us; that is why we really have to do what we all know is right," he said. "Every citizen is being called upon to make sacrifices. Every business is being asked to fulfill its patriotic duty. Every community is making fundamental changes to how we live, work and interact each and every day, and I wouldn't be surprised to see this going on long into the future when this virus is gone and defeated," the president said.

So far, New York alone accounts for 75,795 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 15,50 deaths. As compared, China from where it all started in November-December time frame had 81,518 cases and 33,05 deaths. In addition to New York, till Tuesday nine States had reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The States being New Jersey, California, Michigan, Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois, Washington, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. Sixteen other states had more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

While the deadly disease has spread like a wildfire from coast to coast, more than 100 deaths have been reported in at least eight states of New Jersey, California, Michigan, Washington, Louisiana, Georgia, and Illinois. New York tops the list with more than 15,50 deaths. Members of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus asserted that they were pulling out all resources to bring down the projected number of fatalities in the country.

"Our hope is to get that down as far as we possibly can. The modeling that Dr. Birx showed predicts that number that you saw. We don't accept that number, that that's what's going to be. We're going to be doing everything we can to get it even significantly below that," said Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director and a member of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus. "This is the thing that we need to anticipate, but that doesn't mean that that's what we're going to accept. We want to do much, much better than that," he told reporters in response to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal PM says virus restrictions could last months, deaths rise to 187

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday that the country may be facing one, two, three months of restrictions on movement of people, as the number those who have died from the coronavirus nears 200. A total of 3,600 compan...

Mobile phones of people under home quarantine will be tracked: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police has been ordered to track mobile phones of people under home quarantine to check their movement and ensure no violations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. We handed over a list of 11,084 phone numbers to police...

COVID-19: After pay cut, GoAir tells staff that portion of March salary has been deferred to April

After introducing a pay cut for all employees last week as the coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted the aviation sector, GoAir CEO Vinay Dube told the employees on Wednesday that a portion of their Marchs salary has been deferred t...

71 people from Bengal who attended Nizamuddin congregation identified: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government has identified 71 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin. Banerjee said 54 people from that group have been sent into quarant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020