Berlin urges respect for rule of law after Hungary power grab

Germany called on all EU states to respect the principle of the rule of law on Wednesday after Hungary's nationalist premier Viktor Orban assumed sweeping new powers due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We have very clear principles of the rule of law in the EU, and these have to be observed by all member states," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

"The values on which the union is built respect for human dignity, freedom, equality, rule of law and respect for human rights," she added. "The EU only functions as a community of values if these values are respected and defended by all." In a move widely criticized across the bloc, Hungary's parliament endorsed a bill on Monday giving Orban new powers he says he needs to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.

The new law gives Orban the power to indefinitely rule by decree until the government declares the emergency over. On Wednesday, Demmer insisted that "all member states are rightfully determined to counter the threat of the pandemic." "But the rule of law is needed more than ever in times of crisis," she added.

"It is of utmost importance that the emergency measures are not taken at the cost of the fundamental principles anchored in our treaties," she concluded, echoing similar comments made Tuesday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Clearly referencing events in Hungary without naming the country, von der Leyen said that "any emergency measures must be limited to what is necessary and strictly proportionate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.