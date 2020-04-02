Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats delay nominating convention until week of Aug 17

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 22:20 IST
Democrats delay nominating convention until week of Aug 17
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

The Democratic National Committee is delaying its presidential nominating convention until the week of August 17 after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn't think it would be possible to hold it in mid-July because of the coronavirus pandemic. Convention CEO Joe Solmonese confirmed the decision in a statement Thursday.

"In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention," Solmonese said. Biden on Wednesday night told NBC late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon that he doubted "whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held" on its original July 13-16 schedule in Milwaukee.

"I think it's going to have moved into August," Biden said. Those comments were the furthest Biden had gone in predicting a delay for the convention, which marks the start of the general election campaign.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at whether they'll be able to move forward as planned with their summer conventions. Republicans plan to gather August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. They are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled, but party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel still allows for the possibility that the pandemic could upend GOP plans.

Neither Democratic nor Republican leaders want to sacrifice the boost that can result from an enthusiastic convention gathering. President Donald Trump thrives on big rallies and has obviously missed that part of his routine amid the coronavirus outbreak, reluctantly turning the Rose Garden and the White House briefing room into substitutes.

A traditional convention, with a nationally televised nomination acceptance speech, could be even more critical for Biden, who has been relegated recently to remote television interviews from his Delaware home, unable to draw the kind of spotlight that a sitting president commands. Solmonese hasn't publicly detailed any specifics, promising only that "we will balance protecting the health and well-being of convention attendees and our host city with our responsibility to deliver this historic and critical occasion." Democrats originally scheduled their convention ahead of the Summer Olympics. But the international games have been postponed until 2021, opening several weeks on the summer television calendar if they could logistically manage a delay.

Tradition dictates that Democrats, as the party out of power, hold their convention first. Biden holds a prohibitive delegate lead that makes him the prospective nominee, but Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders remains in the race and insists he has a "narrow" path to the nomination. With many states pushing back their primaries, Sanders potentially could block Biden from accruing the required delegate majority until late June.

The bottom line, Biden said, is that "we should listen to the scientists" and that the 2020 election, from conventions to voting methods, "may have to be different." Republicans don't face the internal party uncertainty, though they still must weigh the same public health scenarios. McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, said she thinks "we should be out of this" by the end of August.

In an interview, she said Republicans already have raised the money necessary for the convention and have the staff hired and in place. "We're ready to go," she said. "This isn't something that's going to stop us." Still, she added a caveat: "Obviously, science will dictate that." Other aspects of the presidential campaign, meanwhile, continue unabated by the pandemic.

America First Action PAC, a Republican super political action committee backing Trump's reelection, announced a USD 10 million ads buy that will start in mid-April and continue throughout May in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. The digital, television and direct mail investment is the PAC's first spending against Biden, and it comes in key markets in the three states that provided Trump with his Electoral College margin in 2016.

Priorities USA, the largest Democratic super PAC, responded by adding $1 million to existing ad buys in that crucial trio of states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

Disney+ to make exclusive Middle East debut on OSN

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt defers recovery of power, water bills for various categories of consumers

The Rajasthan government has decided to defer the recovery of electricity and water bills for different categories of consumers to provide relief to people in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The Congress government in the state, led by Ch...

DragonX continue strong play in LCK spring season

DragonX strengthened their grip on third place in the League Champions Korea LCK 2020 spring standings with a 2-0 victory Thursday against KT Rolster. With their third straight win, DragonX stayed right on the heels of Gen.G and T1.DAMWON G...

Third coronavirus case found in Mumbai's Dharavi

A 35-year-old doctor who has a clinic on the main road in Dharavi area of Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a civic official said. This is a third COVID-19 case where the patient has a connection with Dharavi, considered t...

U.S. eases ban on gay blood donors amid coronavirus

The United States eased its policy on gay and bisexual men donating blood on Thursday due to rising concerns about blood supplies during the coronavirus crisis.The Food and Drug Administration FDA, a federal agency of the United States Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020