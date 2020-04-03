Delhi govt provides lunch, dinner to 6 lakh people amid lockdown
The Delhi government provided lunch and dinner to around 6 lakh poor people on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 08:31 IST
The Delhi government provided lunch and dinner to around 6 lakh poor people on Thursday. "We are feeding 3.5 lakh-4 lakh people daily and we will feed 10-12 lakh people from tomorrow. We have found that people are crowding at the food centres hence we decided to create more centres," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.
Yesterday, the Arvind Kejriwal led government gave lunch to 58,5386 people and dinner to 57,9162 people in around 1,423 centres located across the capital. The governent has also announced that it has doubled the pension under the widow pension scheme for 2.5 lakh beneficiaries, old-age pension scheme for 5 lakh beneficiaries, and disability pension scheme for 1 lakh beneficiaries.
It also claimed that families under the public distribution system are getting 1.5 times of the actual entitlement of the ration for the month of April, free of cost. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
ALSO READ
Restaurants will be shut down, but take away, home delivery will continue: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
We have 768 beds for quarantine purposes, of which 57 are occupied: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
We have succeeded in keeping coronavirus at containment level; it is not at community level: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Those asked to undergo quarantine should follow rules, else we will take strict action: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Social, cultural, political gatherings with more than 20 people not allowed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.