No person should stay hungry: Delhi CM during interaction with MLAs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday spoke with MLAs via video conferencing and instructed them to ensure that the people of their respective areas get all the benefits of the government schemes during the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. Kejriwal stated that all MLAs must ensure that everyone should get ration from ration shops of the Delhi government.

The quantity of food should be sufficient and the quality of the food should be good at all the night shelters and Delhi government schools, the chief minister stated. He told the MLAs that no person should stay hungry at the respective area under the MLAs.

If someone needs food then the MLA should take such people to the food distribution centre or arrange ration immediately, he said. Kejriwal further stated that the MLAs must inspect the ration distribution and food distribution regularly. If they see any irregularity or problem then they must immediately inform the government based on that the Delhi government can take prompt action, he mentioned.

The Chief Minister instructed that the MLAs should mobilise people in the community who want to help the poor and ensure such help reaches the needy. The MLAs must help those who do not have ration cards to apply online, Kejriwal stated.Kejriwal had earlier announced that people without ration cards will receive ration free of cost on the basis of their online application. (ANI)

