State BJP chief courts controversy for travelling during lockdown

BJP state president K Surendran Friday courted controversy for arriving here by car from Kozhikode during the lockdown, drawing flak from the opposition Congress, which demanded that the DGP come clear on it as the leader claimed he had got a pass from him to travel. Surendran had met mediapersons here on Thursday after travelling from his residence at Kozhikode, a distance of 380 km from the state capital.

When reporters asked him how he managed to come here during the lockdown period, Surendran claimed he had taken permission from the DGP and received a pass for the purpose. Prime Minister Narenda Modi had earlier declared that the nation will remain under lockdown from March 22 for 21 days and urged everyone to stay wherever they are.

Opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the DGP come clear on this matter. "Surendran claimed that he travelled after seeking permission and reciving a pass from the state DGP. Let him explain what happened in this case.

We all know that the whole nation is under lockdown as directed by the Prime Minister," Chennithala said. Asked about it after he chaired a COVID-19 review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that as state president of the party, he might have needed to travel for some purpose.

All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth wing of the CPI on Friday submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister and the state police chief Loknath Behara against Surendran for violating the lockdown protocol. However, when contacted, Behara refused to comment on this matter.

