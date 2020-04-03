Left Menu
Modi, Netanyahu discuss ways to deal with coronavirus crisis

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday explored possible collaboration between Israel and India in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, including by improving the availability of pharmaceutical supplies and innovative use of high technology. The two also agreed to maintain a focused channel of communication to explore such synergies during their telephonic conversation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi said.

Israeli prime minister's media adviser said in Jerusalem that the two leaders also discussed various steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 50,000 lives globally. The two leaders have been in touch ever since the coronavirus crisis started.

"The leaders explored possible collaboration between India and Israel in fighting the pandemic, including by improving availability of pharmaceutical supplies and by innovative use of high technology," the PMO statement said. They agreed to maintain a focused channel of communication to explore such synergies, it said.

Netanyahu agreed with Modi that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important turning point in modern history, and offers an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalisation focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole. Netanyahu had earlier reached out to Modi requesting him to approve and allow export of masks and pharmaceuticals to Israel.

The special request was made on March 13 after India decided to stop the export of these items to meet its own domestic requirements in view of the rapid spread of the coronavirus. "I also spoke to the Prime Minister of India, my friend Narendra Modi. We are dependent on supply lines from various countries. We are looking into it all the time," Netanyahu had then said addressing a press conference.

India has so far reported 2,547 coronavirus cases with 64 deaths. Israel has reported at least 38 deaths and more than 7,030 infections..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

