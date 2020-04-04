Britain's Labour Party names Keir Starmer as new leader

Britain's main opposition Labour Party named Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions who opposed Brexit, as its leader on Saturday.

Starmer, who has tried to carry the socialist supporters of outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn while also keeping more centrist Labour members on board, beat Rebecca Long-Bailey, an ally of Corbyn, and third-placed Lisa Nandy in the contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.