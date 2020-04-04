Ensure all announcements reach common man, DMK tells TN Govt

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI): DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday said the Tamil Nadu government should ensure all the its announcements to fight against spread of coronavirus reached the last person of the state. Stalin said the country was in a bad situation due to the spread of the coronavirus and that the disease has become a 'societal disaster'.

"This is not a health or an economic disaster as some say. It has become a big societal disaster. The people and the government should realise it," Stalin said in a video message shared on social media. "The government should not think its duty is over by making some announcements. It should ensure the reach the last man of the state," he said.

Referring to reports of rising prices of essential commodities in rural areas, the state Leader of Opposition urged the government to fix their prices uniformly across the state. Private hospitals should set up infrastructure on par with government facilities in treating patients of COVID-19, Stalin said and wanted the Centre to take steps to produce the required medical equipment on a war-footing.

Appealing to people to stay indoors in view of the pandemic, he said, "It is true that it will be difficult to stay indoors. But there is no other way. People were asked to stay indoors for their benefit and for the benefit of the country." By staying indoors people can prevent the virus from spreading, he added..

