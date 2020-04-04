Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure all announcements reach common man, DMK tells TN Govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:40 IST
Ensure all announcements reach common man, DMK tells TN Govt

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI): DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday said the Tamil Nadu government should ensure all the its announcements to fight against spread of coronavirus reached the last person of the state. Stalin said the country was in a bad situation due to the spread of the coronavirus and that the disease has become a 'societal disaster'.

"This is not a health or an economic disaster as some say. It has become a big societal disaster. The people and the government should realise it," Stalin said in a video message shared on social media. "The government should not think its duty is over by making some announcements. It should ensure the reach the last man of the state," he said.

Referring to reports of rising prices of essential commodities in rural areas, the state Leader of Opposition urged the government to fix their prices uniformly across the state. Private hospitals should set up infrastructure on par with government facilities in treating patients of COVID-19, Stalin said and wanted the Centre to take steps to produce the required medical equipment on a war-footing.

Appealing to people to stay indoors in view of the pandemic, he said, "It is true that it will be difficult to stay indoors. But there is no other way. People were asked to stay indoors for their benefit and for the benefit of the country." By staying indoors people can prevent the virus from spreading, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army advises all to not use alcohol-based sanitisers before lighting candles on April 5

The Indian Army has advised all citizens to be careful while lighting diyas or candles on April 5 as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have asked people to wash their hands using soap instead of using alcohol-based sanitisers ...

Vestige ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 list

New Delhi India, April 4 ANI BusinessWire India Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, one of the leading Indian direct selling companies providing world class health and wellness products, has been ranked 30 among the top 100 global direct selling com...

Britain's Labour turns page on socialism with Starmer as new leader

Keir Starmer was elected as the leader of Britains main opposition Labour Party on Saturday, pledging to bring an end to years of bitter infighting and to work with the government to contain the raging coronavirus pandemic. Starmer, a forme...

'Lift Sachin on my shoulders made the night more memorable': Yusuf Pathan

Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday recalled his 2011 World Cup-winning memories and said that lifting legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders after the win made the event more memorable. In 2011 on April 02, India defeated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020