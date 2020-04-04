Left Menu
CPI(M) woman MLA courts controversy with objectionable remarks against mediapersons

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:36 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 4 (PTI): Ruling CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha has courted controversy by making objectionable remarks against journalists through a Facebook video, inviting sharp reactions from various quarters. In the brief video addressing media personnel, the law-maker is seen saying that it was better for journalists to sell themselves for money, in an appa reference to prostitution, rather than giving factually wrong news.

Some reports had appeared in a section of the media on the alleged standoff between her and some local leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of CPI(M), over her absence in COVID-19 relief activities, which is said to have irked the MLA, who represents Kayamkulam in the state assembly. Some DYFI leaders recently alleged the woman MLA was not active in the campaign programmes against the virus in her constituency, following which Prathibha reportedly called them "poisonous virus" the other day.

In the controversial FB video, she said she was not a leader who grew up under the shade of media support. "I have only one thing to tell the media personnel, It is better if you sell your body for a living, whether male or female (than giving such reports)... didn't you have any other news to give? Shame...pity on you..," the MLA said.

"In the street, there are many poor women who are forced to take up prostitution as they have no other way for a living. You all should wash their feet and drink the water," she said. A number of people have come out against the MLA's outburst and demanded that she withdraw it and apologise.

CPI(M) Alapuzha district secretary R Naser said she should not have made such a remark, while Congress MLA K Sabarinathan said it was wrong for those in public life to make such statements. Representatives of people should be more prudent and self-disciplined, he said, adding that there may be news and situations that annoy them, but it should be dealt with in a balanced way.

He also said as a colleague, he did not think that there was any truth in the allegations against Prathibha, which was raised by the DYFI leaders. Another Congress MLA, Shanimol Usman, said Pratibha should withdraw her remarks and apologise.to the media personnel.

In a Facebook post, the MLA later said her intention was not to criticise or insult ournalists as a whole and apologised for any misunderstandings..

