Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight of Trump administration after intel firing

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:07 IST
Top U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight of Trump administration after intel firing

The top U.S. federal watchdog vowed on Saturday to continue to conduct "aggressive" independent oversight of government agencies, after President Donald Trump fired the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community late Friday night.

Michael Horowitz, chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), an independent agency in the executive branch and the inspector general at the Department of Justice, said in a statement that Michael Atkinson was known for his "integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law and independent oversight." Trump wrote in a letter to Congress Friday night that Atkinson, who was involved in triggering an impeachment probe of the president last year, will be removed from his position in 30 days.

The firing comes as U.S. inspectors general, who are charged with independent oversight of federal agencies, were recently tasked with broad surveillance of the government's response to the coronavirus, including the historic $2.3 trillion fiscal package to mitigate its economic impact. "The inspector general community will continue to conduct aggressive, independent oversight of the agencies that we oversee," said Horowitz.

"This includes CIGIE's Pandemic Response Accountability Committee and its efforts on behalf of American taxpayers, families, businesses, patients, and health care providers to ensure that over $2 trillion dollars in emergency federal spending is being used consistently with the law's mandate." Democrats have expressed concerns about how the fiscal package will be doled out through the U.S. Treasury, headed by Steven Mnuchin. "We're not here to create a slush fund for Donald Trump and his family, or a slush fund for the Treasury Department to be able to hand out to their friends," said U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The watchdogs' role in the coronavirus oversight is to examine the decision-making process, and provide the public information about where the taxpayer dollars and other resources go. Atkinson, a Trump appointee, had determined that a whistleblower's report was credible in alleging Trump abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit.

Trump said Friday Atkinson no longer had his "fullest confidence." Atkinson expressed concerned that Trump potentially exposed himself to "serious national security and counter-intelligence risks" when he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son during a July 25 phone call, according to a Justice Department legal opinion.

Trump is trying to scare the watchdog community, Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee told MSNBC Saturday morning. "He's decapitating the leadership of the intelligence community in the middle of a national crisis," he said. "It’s unconscionable, and of course it sends a message throughout the federal government and particular to other inspectors general."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told CNN that Trump was undermining the intelligence agencies, adding that there were no laws to protect people against retaliatory firings. "When you speak truth to power you should be a hero, but in this administration when you speak truth to power all too often you get fired," said Schumer.

Republican House Representative Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, mocked Schiff's concern about Atkinson's firing. "He was Schiff's key impeachment enabler," Jordan wrote on Twitter.

After contentious, partisan hearings, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him of the charges in early February. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; editing by Heather Timmons and Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey coronavirus deaths pass 500: health minister

Turkeys death toll from coronavirus topped 500, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Saturday, while the number of cases reached nearly 24,000. Most of Turkeys cases have been registered in the countrys economic capital Istanbul.The ...

UP CM says coopertion of people needed to keep social distancing if lockdown lifted on April 15

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that if lockdown is lifted from April 15, people should not begin to crowd at any place as efforts made in preventing the spread of coronavirus will go in vain.If the lockdown is...

US commissions nuclear sub but skips fanfare due to virus

The US Navy on Saturday commissioned its 18th new-generation attack submarine, but without the usual fanfare due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Although the traditional public commissioning ceremony was canceled due to pu...

COVID-19: Seven more tested positive in HP, total cases now 14

Seven people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14, a senior official said here. Two of them have already recovered, as many have died and 10 are active cases, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020