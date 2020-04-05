Left Menu
Development News Edition

British health minister denies clash with finance chief over lockdown strategy

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 13:38 IST
British health minister denies clash with finance chief over lockdown strategy
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday denied there was any disagreement with Finance Minister Rishi Sunak about when lockdown restrictions to fight the coronavirus could be lifted. British newspaper reports on Sunday said Sunak was pushing for a path to be mapped out towards lifting the restrictions to help limit damage to the economy.

"We are working very closely together, and what matters is that we can get out of this as fast as possible," he told Sky News on Sunday. "We have to make sure that as many people as possible follow the rules so we can slow the spread."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida DM asks educational institutions not to compel parents for fees during lockdown

No educational institution in the district can compel parents to pay students fees during the lockdown period, District Magistrate Suhas LY said in an order. He also ordered that students should not be bereaved from online classes during th...

US to airlift 22,000 Americans stranded overseas; many in India

The US is working aggressively to airlift around 22,000 Americans stranded overseas, many of them in India, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The US has so far repatriated around 37,000 Americans stranded overseas...

UAE doubles stimulus to counter coronavirus impact

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said Sunday it has doubled to 70 billion a stimulus package to support the Gulf states economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The aggregate value of all capital and liquidity measures adopted by ...

Nagaland former CM TR Zeliang urges people to follow govt guidelines to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Leader of Opposition in Nagaland T R Zeliang has said that people must follow the guidelines and instructions on COVID-19, disseminated by the central and state governments, to fight the disease. It is of paramount importance that the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020