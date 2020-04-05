Left Menu
Exclusion of AIMIM from PM's meeting an insult: Owaisi

Updated: 05-04-2020 17:07 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said his party being "denied" participation in the proposed interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 was an insult to the people of Hyderabad and Aurgangabad, the two Lok Sabha constituencies represented by it. In a tweet, tagging PMO India's official handle, he questioned whether the people of Aurangabad and Hyderabad were lesser humans because they chose the AIMIM.

Reaching out to the Opposition amid the ongoing country- wide lockdown due to coronavirus, Modi will interact with floor leaders of various parties via a video conference on April 8. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said floor leaders of parties which have a combined strength of more than five MPs in both houses of parliament will be part of the discussion with the PM on Wednesday at 11 AM.

The Hyderabad MP sought to know from the Prime Minister why the partys representatives were not worthy of your attention. @PMOIndia this is tauheen (insult) of the proud people of Aurangabad &Hyderabad. Are they lesser humans because they chose @aimim_national ? Pls explain why they're not worthy of your kind attention? As MPs it's our job to represent to you the economic & humanitarian misery of our people.

Owaisi said he wanted to give suggestions on the fight against COVID-19. In another tweet Owaisi said People of Hyd & Aurangabad elected me & @imtiaz_jaleel so that we'll raise THEIR issues.

Now, we're being denied an audience with His Highness. Hyd has 93 active #COVID19 cases, I want to put forth our ideas on how we can fight this pandemic & identify areas where we're lacking. AIMIM has two MPs in the Lok Sabha.PTI VVK VS VS

