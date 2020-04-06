Help needy in fight against COVID-19, says JP Nadda on BJP's 40th foundation day
On the 40th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, party President JP Nadda on Monday urged party workers to help the needy in the fight against COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 08:39 IST
On the 40th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, party President JP Nadda on Monday urged party workers to help the needy in the fight against COVID-19. "On the 40th foundation day of the BJP, I request all the workers to help the needy people in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and express gratitude to those working 24X7 for our health," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.
He also expressed gratitude to founding members, leaders and workers of the party. The BJP came into existence on this day in 1980. (ANI)
