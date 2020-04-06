PM Modi to address BJP workers today as party observes 40th foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday on the occasion of the party's 40th foundation day. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi appealed to party workers to reaffirm the importance of social distancing, help those in need amid lockdown and enable India to overcome COVID-19.

"Greetings to all fellow BJP Karyakartas on the Sthapana Diwas of the party. Tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation's length and breadth. #BJPat40," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "Whenever BJP has got the opportunity to serve, the party has focused on good governance and empowering the poor. In line with the party's ethos, our Karyakartas have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service. We mark our party's 40th anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president JP Nadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let's make India COVID-19 free," he added.

Earlier, in a message, party President JP Nadda had asked BJP workers to hoist a new party flag at all offices and at every karyakarta's house. "Maintain social distancing while hoisting," the BJP President stated. He also asked BJP kartyakartas to encourage 40 others to donate Rs 100 each to PM-CARES Fund. (ANI)

