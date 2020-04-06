Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear religious clash on Washington transit ads

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:28 IST
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear religious clash on Washington transit ads

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a religious rights dispute brought by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington against the Washington area transit authority over its policy against allowing advertisements in its stations and on buses and trains on divisive issues including religion.

The conservative-majority court, which is usually receptive to religious rights claims, declined to review the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's 2015 policy that bars political, religious and advocacy advertisements in the transportation system that serves the U.S. capital region. One of the nine justices, conservative Brett Kavanaugh, would not have been able to participate due to his prior service on a court that previously dealt with the case. That means the court could have turned out to be split 4-4 between its liberal and conservative justices, leaving the conservative majority unable to ensure a victory in the case.

"Because the full court is unable to hear this case, it makes a poor candidate for our review," conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in a statement regarding the court's action. If Kavanaugh had participated "our intervention and a reversal would be warranted," Gorsuch added.

A federal judge in Washington declined to impose an injunction blocking the advertisement policy. The decision was upheld in 2019 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which ruled that the policy did not discriminate against religious entities. Kavanaugh was recused because he was involved when the case was decided by the appeals court on which he served before President Donald Trump nominated him to the Supreme Court in 2018. Kavanaugh did not actually participate in the lower court's ruling on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

11 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab; total cases 79

Eleven more people were found infected with coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the count of confirmed cases to 79 in the state, a medical bulletin saidAccording to the bulletin, Fatehgarh Sahib and Kapurthala districts reported their f...

Coronavirus cases in U'khand rise to 31

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 31. Four cases were reported from Dehradun and one from Almora,&#160; officials at the COVID-19 control roo...

U.S. designates Russian ultra-nationalist group as terrorist organization

The United States has designated a Russian ultranationalist group called the Russian Imperial Movement as a terrorist organization, the State Department said on Monday, in what it called the first such move against a white supremacist group...

EU privacy watchdog calls for pan-European mobile app for virus tracking

The European Data Protection Supervisor EDPS called on Monday for a pan-European mobile app to track the spread of the new coronavirus instead of the current hodge-podge of apps used in various EU countries which could breach peoples privac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020