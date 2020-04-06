Mexican president says no changes in his cabinet

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that there are "no changes" in his cabinet after rumours circulated on social media in the past few days that some of his top ministers could quit or change jobs.

Lopez Obrador was asked about the rumours during a regular government news conference.

