Trump offers 'help' to treat his ailing 'good friend' Boris Johnson

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:18 IST
President Donald Trump has asked leading US companies working on coronavirus drugs to "contact immediately" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's doctors and offer "help" to his "good friend" who was moved to an intensive care unit at a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Johnson, 55, was tested positive for coronavirus more than 10 days ago and was admitted to the hospital a day earlier, which Downing Street said was done as part of a precautionary measure.

On Monday, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of St Thomas' Hospital in London after his condition worsened, a development that sent shock waves throughout the world. "We are very saddened to hear that he (Johnson) was taken into intensive care this afternoon a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery," Trump told reporters during his daily press conference at the White House on Monday.

Trump said he had asked "leading companies" to "contact London immediately" about solutions. "We'll see if we can be of help. We've contacted all of Boris' doctors, and we'll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go, but when you get brought into intensive care that gets very, very serious with this particular disease," the president said.

"He has been a really good friend; he has been really something very special strong, resolute, doesn't quit, doesn't give up," Trump said. He said the administration has contacted all of the doctors of the UK Prime Minister.

Noting that the US has made tremendous progress on therapeutics, Trump said he has asked two of the "leading" US companies, who have come with the solutions, to contact London immediately. "They have offices in London, major companies but more than major, more than size they are genius and I had a talk with four of them today, and they speak a language that most people don't even understand, but I understand something that they have really advanced therapeutics and therapeutically and they have arrived in London already," he said.

"Their London office has whatever they need, and we will see if we can be of help," Trump added. Johnson tested positive for the respiratory illness March 27, the first major world leader to publicly acknowledge having COVID-19. His symptoms include a high temperature and a cough.

Earlier on Monday, Johnson tweeted that he had a "comfortable night" and was in "good spirits" while receiving regular briefings from his Cabinet and government advisers. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are over 1.34 million confirmed coronavirus cases across the world and over 74,000 people have died due to the disease.

