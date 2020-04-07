Left Menu
UK minister Gove in self-isolation after relative shows coronavirus symptoms

PTI | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:35 IST
UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove on Tuesday became the latest senior government figure to go into self-isolation after a member of his family displayed symptoms of coronavirus. Gove, who had just hours earlier given an update on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s health in hospital, said he will continue to work from home in line with UK government advice, which calls for 14 days of self-isolation should a relative develop coronavirus symptoms.

“In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal,” he said. The news of the 52-year-old senior minister’s self-isolation comes as Johnson remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) of St Thomas’ Hospital in London after he was shifted there as a precaution should he require a ventilator for breathing difficulties, experienced by patients who contract a more serious form COVID-19.

"The prime minister is not on a ventilator. He has received oxygen support and one of the reasons of being in intensive care is to ensure that whatever support the medical team consider to be appropriate can be provided," Gove said earlier on Tuesday, when he stressed that the British public would be kept fully informed on Johnson’s medical condition. The Conservative Party MP, who holds the portfolio of Chancellor of Duchy of Lancaster, has been on the frontlines of the media briefings amid the ongoing pandemic as a member of Johnson's top team.

“It’s terrible, I’ve known Boris since we met as students and it’s been an amazing privilege to work with him as prime minister. It was a shock yesterday to hear the news about him going into intensive care… all of us just want him to pull through, he is the leader of our country,” Gove said in one of his television interviews. “He is a big-hearted, generous-spirited guy who believes in public service. We are just rooting for him,” he added.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was another senior Cabinet minister who had tested positive for coronavirus but has since returned to work after his seven-day self-isolation ended last week. Johnson’s Chief Strategy Adviser at Downing Street, Dominic Cummings, continues to remain in isolation after he developed coronavirus symptoms around the same time as the Brirish prime minister 12 days ago..

