Omar Abdullah terms Mehbooba Mufti's continous detention 'cop out'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday demanded that Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti should be set free, stating that merely shifting her back to her residence while keeping her under detention was a "cop out". "@MehboobaMufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out," Abdullah tweeted.

Mufti, who has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was shifted from a make-shift jail to her Fairview residence on Gupkar road here in the morning today. The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) chief spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu also commented on the same and said the continued detention of Mufti, and JKPC chairman Sajad Lone - who is under house arrest - and other mainstream politicians was "authoritarian".

"The continued detention of @JKPC_ Chairman @sajadlone and @jkpdp President @MehboobaMufti and a number of senior mainstream leaders is authoritarian. They''ve been under detention for more than 8 months now- not allowed access to the media, to their colleagues and their relatives," Mattu tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.