Lessons from Bhilwara can guide nation's fight against coronavirus: Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday said that learning from Bhilwara to check cases of coronavirus were very important and the Rajasthan government adopted an approach which has worked to contain the disease. He said there must be a proper mechanism for states and the Centre to collaborate and suggested the creation of a task force under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will have chief ministers from affected states as its members.

"Learnings from Bhilwara are very important. The state government has adopted an approach which has worked to contain the pandemic. It is important that each state is able to share its learnings with others. There must be a proper mechanism for states and centre to collaborate," Patel tweeted. "In this context, I would suggest the Central Govt to constitute a task force under the PM's leadership. Chief Ministers from affected states and key cabinet members can be part of this task force," he added.

Bhilwara in Rajasthan, which had emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus, is seen to have turned the corner with a series of steps taken by the Ashok Gehlot government including extensive testing. (ANI)

