Cong running politics of allegations, Sonia misleading people: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of running "politics of allegations" to remain in news while the nation fights the coronavirus pandemic and slammed Sonia Gandhi for "misleading" people. Hitting back at the Congress president after she wrote a letter to Narendra Modi suggesting a host of measures for his government, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said the prime minister has already taken a number of initiatives in this regard. The Congress should first implement the measures it has been advising to the Centre in states ruled by it, he said. Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to the prime minister suggesting five measures to conserve money for the fight against COVID-19, including a complete ban on media advertisements by government and PSUs for two years and suspending the Central Vista beautification project

"In this hour of crisis India should unite and work to defeat the coronavirus. This is not the time for the politics of allegations," Hussain said, hitting out at Gandhi and her son Rahul. Gandhi had earlier targeted the central government for being "unprepared" to implement to the nationwide lockdown while Rahul has often said that it has not taken adequate measures to deal with the pandemic. They have been misleading people, Hussain said. Modi has taken a number of measures to unite the country and give relief to people, while the Congress has been spending its energy on creating fear and apprehensions in society, the BJP leader said. This attitude of the Congress in this time of crisis is unfortunate, he said.

