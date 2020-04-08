Suspension of local area development funds undemocratic: BSP MP

Bahujan Samaj Party's Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari on Wednesday termed as "undemocratic" the suspension of local area development fund of MPs for two years without taking them into confidence. "The government has suspended MPs local area development fund for two years and said that the money will be utilised to counter the situation arising due to COVID-19. Fingers cannot to raised at this in the present situation but the way adopted for this is undemocratic and autocratic", Ansari told PTI. The MP fund is for development of their areas and government should have taken them in confidence before such a decision.

He said he will convey his views on the issue to the prime minister. "If two year funds are taken, it should be utilised in respective constituencies of MPs. By this the MP can keep an eye on utilisation of money and regional balance will also be maintained," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

