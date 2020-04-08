Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspension of local area development funds undemocratic: BSP MP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:04 IST
Suspension of local area development funds undemocratic: BSP MP

Bahujan Samaj Party's Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari on Wednesday termed as "undemocratic" the suspension of local area development fund of MPs for two years without taking them into confidence. "The government has suspended MPs local area development fund for two years and said that the money will be utilised to counter the situation arising due to COVID-19. Fingers cannot to raised at this in the present situation but the way adopted for this is undemocratic and autocratic", Ansari told PTI. The MP fund is for development of their areas and government should have taken them in confidence before such a decision.

He said he will convey his views on the issue to the prime minister. "If two year funds are taken, it should be utilised in respective constituencies of MPs. By this the MP can keep an eye on utilisation of money and regional balance will also be maintained," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Donations pour in but India's "PM CARES" coronavirus fund faces criticism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism for creating a new coronavirus relief fund when about 500 million was lying unspent in an older fund, even as top businesses and celebrities pledge millions of dollars in new donations...

Sonalika Sets up Isolation Center in St. Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirIndias youngest and fastest growing tractor brand, Sonalika Tractors is doing every bit to support the nation in the fight against coronavirus. They have set up 29 isolation rooms at St. Stephens Hospital, Ne...

Madhuban Gajar developed by farmer scientist benefitting 150 local farmers

Madhuban Gajar, a biofortified carrot variety with high -carotene and iron content developed by Shri Vallabhhai Vasrambhai Marvaniya, a farmer scientist from Junagadh district, Gujarat is benefitting more than 150 local farmers in the area....

Spain's number of coronavirus deaths rises by 757 to over 14,500

The number of daily coronavirus deaths rose in Spain for the second day on Wednesday as 757 people died over the past 24 hours, though the pace of the proportional daily increase in the death toll slowed down slightly, the health ministry s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020