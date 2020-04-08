Coronavirus: Boris Johnson's condition 'stable'; spends second night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "stable" and "in good spirits" after spending his second night in intensive care at a London hospital where he is receiving treatment for coronavirus, Downing Street said on Wednesday. Johnson, 55, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the St Thomas' Hospital here on Sunday "for close monitoring" after his condition worsened.

Downing Street said he remains in "good spirits" at the hospital, a specialist National Health Service (NHS) infectious diseases facility across Westminster Bridge from 10 Downing Street in central London. "The Prime Minister's condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring. He is in good spirits," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"He comfortable, he's stable, he's in good spirits," added UK health minister Edward Argar on Wednesday morning. A further update on Johnson's health is expected later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for the UK Prime Minister while he is in hospital, described his boss as a "fighter" who would pull through and be back in charge soon. Leading the daily Downing Street briefing, he said: "He's not just our boss, he's also our colleague and our friend. All of our thoughts with the Prime Minister and his family.

"I'm confident that he'll pull through because if there's one thing I know, he's a fighter. He'll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order," Raab said. Raab, who is also the First Secretary of State, said the Cabinet had "very clear instructions" from the Prime Minister while he remains in hospital and his whole team will be working on implementing those instructions in the government's fight against the pandemic.

"Decision making by the government is made by collective Cabinet responsibilities, so that is the same as before,'' he said. According to the latest updates, Johnson is receiving "standard oxygen treatment" and breathing without any assistance, such as mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.

He was taken to hospital on Sunday evening after testing positive for coronavirus over a week ago and was shifted to ICU on Monday evening after his condition "worsened" Downing Street says he has remained conscious throughout and has not been diagnosed with pneumonia, the severe outcome in the most serious cases of COVID-19. The UK's death toll in the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise and hit 6,159 after a record increase of 786 in a single day on Tuesday. The government has urged the British public to continue to follow strict social distancing rules before a decision to review the measures can be taken.

The country also had over 55,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Johnson was due to take a call on lifting the severe social distancing conditions next Monday, at the end of the initial 21-day semi-lockdown announced by him in a televised address on March 23.

Asked on BBC Breakfast when the measures might be lifted, Argar said the scientific evidence "isn't yet there to allow us to make us a decision". "We have to be over that peak before we can think about making changes," he said, adding: "It's too early to say when we will reach that peak." A ban on public gatherings of more than two people and the closure of shops selling non-essential goods were among the series of restrictions announced by Johnson his address to tackle the spread of coronavirus The Queen and other senior royals sent messages to Johnson's family and his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, saying they were thinking of them, and wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery.

