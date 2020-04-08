Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prize-winning reporter writes book on Melania Trump Prize-winning reporter

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:16 IST
Prize-winning reporter writes book on Melania Trump Prize-winning reporter

A Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The Washington Post has written an unauthorized biography of first lady Melania Trump. Mary Jordan's “The Art of Her Deal,” which draws upon more than 100 interviews, comes out June 16. "The picture is one of a woman who is savvy, steely, ambitious, deliberate, and who plays the long game," according to an announcement Wednesday from Simon & Schuster. “With the help of key people who speak publicly for the first time and never before seen documents and tapes, 'The Art of Her Deal' paints a surprising portrait of a determined immigrant and the life she had before she met Donald Trump." Jordan began working on the book in 2015, well before Donald Trump's surprise victory in the presidential election. She investigated everything from Melania Knauss' childhood in Slovenia to her years as a model to her relationship with her husband. Jordan said in a statement that she found Melania Trump, often portrayed as a reluctant first lady, far more ambitious politically than commonly believed.

“The real Melania Trump is far more interesting than the image that many people have of her,” Jordan said. “She is already gearing up for 2020, and she wants to win as much as her husband does.” A Simon & Schuster spokeswoman said that while Jordan has interviewed Melania Trump in her capacity as a Post reporter, the White House declined her request to speak with her for the book or to respond to written questions. Financial details for the book were not disclosed. Jordan was represented by Washington attorney Robert Barnett, whose other clients range from former President Bill Clinton to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Jordan's previous books include the bestselling “Hope: A Memoir of Survival in Cleveland,” about two of the three women who were kidnapped and held in captivity for a decade. “Hope” was co-written by Jordan's husband and fellow journalist, Kevin Sullivan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Interaction with PM: Kerala MP demands release of GST dues, more relief for state to fight COVID-19

CPIM MP Elamaram Kareem has demanded that the Union government release the pending GST compensation arrears of Rs 3,000 crore, 50 per cent of the revenue deficit grant amounting to Rs 15,323 crore and increase the amount of central assistan...

Trade officials of SAARC countries deliberate on having larger framework of trade facilitation in region: MEA.

Trade officials of SAARC countries deliberate on having larger framework of trade facilitation in region MEA....

Need to maintain essential trade within region was viewed as important thrust area: MEA on SAARC trade meet.

Need to maintain essential trade within region was viewed as important thrust area MEA on SAARC trade meet....

WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agencys handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, in response to a question about U.S. President Donald Trumps criticism and suggestion that Washington could rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020