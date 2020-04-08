Trump appoints McEnany as WH press secy, Farah as communication director

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced Kayleigh McEnany as new White House press secretary and Alyssa Farah as director of communication -- an all-women team, which is expected to sail him through the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the upcoming presidential elections

McEnany, a campaign aide and longtime Trump partisan, will replace Stephanie Grisham, who quit from her post on Tuesday and assumed the role of First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff

A graduate of Harvard Law School and Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, 31-year-old McEnany is Trump's fourth press secretary following the tenures of Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Grisham. Farah is currently Press Secretary for the Department of Defence. She had also worked for Vice President Mike Pence Ben Williamson, currently Senior Advisor to the White House Chief, will work with McEnany and Farah as Senior Communications Advisor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.