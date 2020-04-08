Left Menu
Coronavirus: Punjab CM holds discussions with party MLAs, oppn leaders

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:42 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday held consultations over the coronavirus outbreak with party MLAs and senior leaders of opposition parties, seeking suggestions to ensure the gradual return to normalcy. Describing the COVID-19 situation as developing one, the CM told them that though the country was doing better than many advanced countries, one could not afford to be complacent. A government release said the chief minister held separate discussions over the phone with former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal, AAP’s Harpal Singh Cheema, CPI’s Hardev Singh Arshi and rebel Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Earlier, he held a video conference with the Congress MLAs, led by party chief Sunil Jakhar, the government release said.

All Congress leaders extended their support to the state government in its fight against COVID-19 and broadly agreed with the government line of action in tackling the problem. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader favoured the distribution of more food packets through the government machinery in the state, the release said. The chief minister also assured the opposition leaders of all possible help from his government.

The Punjab Congress gave the complete authority to the chief minister to take any decision he deemed fit to deal with the situation. The chief minister said steps will be taken keeping in view the interest of people, who also wanted stern measures to tackle the unprecedented crisis. The CM, while sharing the latest status on COVID-19, said there has been a sudden spike of cases in Punjab due to the Tabligh-e- Jamaat incident of Delhi's Nizamuddin, from where 573 people had come to the state.

Of these all but 38 have been traced,he said. In response to a concern expressed by Congress MLA Fateh Bajwa on the "vilification" of NRIs, the CM appealed to the NRIs not to be scared but to come forward and disclose their travel history, assuring them they will not be harassed.

The party will fully support the government in any decision taken on this issue in the days ahead, said Jakhar. Responding to queries by certain MLAs, the CM said the state was fully geared to handle the upcoming harvesting and procurement season, with nearly 3,800 mandis being set up. He, however, expressed concern that the Centre is yet to approve the incentive suggested by the state government for farmers.

