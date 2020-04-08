TRS leader accuses BJP MP of holding 'fake' educational certificate

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Krishank on Wednesday alleged that BJP leader D Arvind Kumar holds a "fake" educational certificate. The TRS leader while speaking to ANI said, "Not only Telangana but the whole country is fighting against coronavirus. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told that this is not the time to play politics but still without any responsibility, Nizamabad MP D Arvind is bad-mouthing him through videos again and again."

"Arvind told in his affidavit that he finished his MA Political Science from Janardhan Rai Nagar Vidhyapeeth. Today, we got to know that there are about 700 cases in Supreme Court and there is an ongoing CBI investigation against the institution. The institution clarified that D Arvind Kumar did not enrol with it and did not pass out in 2018." He further claimed: "There are so many institutions in Telangana where he could not enrol and we can easily understand why he had to study in the institute in Rajasthan. He showed us a fake certificate. That is the reason we are demanding Arvind Kumar to apologise to CM KC Rao. Not only that he doesn't have moral eligibility, but he also kept his fake certificates and won the elections, we are demanding him to resign from politics immediately."

Meanwhile, BJP leader NV Subash while speaking to ANI, said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to go on the lockdown to curtail and control the coronavirus which is a dreadful disease that has covered the entire world. In the state also, Chief Minister KCR is trying to extend the lockdown." "At this point in time, these people are trying to raise the issue of fake certificates. We have the certificate of D Arvind Kumar. He has passed out with flying colours from Janardhan Rai Nagar Vidhyapeeth University. We have all the documentary evidence," he added. (ANI)

