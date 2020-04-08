Left Menu
Development News Edition

400 Mizos stranded outside state, facing hardships: Mizoram MP

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:47 IST
400 Mizos stranded outside state, facing hardships: Mizoram MP

Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha MP Lalrosanga on Wednesday said that 400 Mizos are stranded across the country due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and are facing severe hardships. The state government has so far identified 400 people who are stranded in 30 states and union territories, Lalrosanga told PTI.

Most of the stranded persons are students, private firm employees, patients and their attendants, he said. The MP said he has received many distress calls from students and people working in private firms, beauty parlours and spas.

Many stranded Mizos are fearing to step out of their houses to buy essential commodities due to fear of racist attacks, he said. "In some places, Mizos are taunted and called coronavirus," Lalrosanga said.

He said many private firm employees have not been paid their salaries and are facing severe financial problems and food shortage but landlords are asking for rents. The state government is making effort to provide accommodation to stranded people in Mizoram Houses, he said.

The Mizos residing in places where a Mizoram House or a Mizo welfare committee is absent are facing more troubles, Lalrosanga said. The state government had earlier asked people from Mizoram, who are stranded in various parts of the country, to stay where they are.

A theology student in Bengaluru said his landlord has been demanding room rent despite being requested for some time as he has spent all his money and his family is unable to send money due to the lockdown. He said the authorities of the Mizoram House in Bengaluru have told him that there were no rooms in the facility.

The student urged the Mizoram government to take steps to ensure the return of the stranded persons to their homes. Another student, Lalhmangaiha, who lives with seven friends, said they are unable to move out of their house as people are taunting them and calling them coronavirus.

Lalfakzuali, a hotel management student in Lucknow, said she is not able to even go to the grocery shops as other people give him disdainful looks. On the other hand, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana told PTI that the state government has not yet evolved any plan to bring back the stranded Mizos during the lockdown.

"We are closely monitoring them but we are unable to do anything at the moment as all flight and train services have been suspended due to the lockdown," he said. Earlier in the day, state Congress president Lalthanhawla wrote to Chief Minister Zoramthanga urging him to extend assistance to the stranded Mizos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo president's chief of staff arrested amid graft probe

Police in Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday arrested the presidents chief of staff, Vital Kamerhe, after he testified in an investigation into alleged misappropriation of public funds, a police official said. Kamerhe, the chief of s...

Now not the time to look back at response to COVID-19 crisis, says UN chief as Trump blasts WHO

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said it is not the time to look back and assess how organisations and nations have reacted to the coronavirus crisis and called for global unity and solidarity to stop the pandemic, a day a...

COVID-19: One more tests positive in Himachal, total cases rise to 29

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 21, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 29.Additional...

France's Macron to address nation on Monday on coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.According to the latest figures showing 10,869 fatalities, France has the fourth-h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020