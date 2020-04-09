Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ker CM slams media report about Irani feeding Amethi labourers stuck in Wayanad

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:47 IST
Ker CM slams media report about Irani feeding Amethi labourers stuck in Wayanad

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday debunked a media report stating that Union minister Smriti Irani had fed workers belonging to her parliamentary constituency of Amethi, who were stranded in Wayanad due to the COVID-19 lockdown. RSS mouthpiece, 'Organiser' had on April 6 carried a report titled 'Smriti Irani helps starving daily wagers of Amethi stranded in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Constituency'.

The report said the minister's "timely intervention" had saved 35 migrant workers stranded in Karuvarakundu in Malappuram district of the state which falls under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Vijayan, who met the media after the COVID-19 evaluation meet, said the news was noticed on Tuesday but he had ignored it as "propaganda''.

"When we enquired about it, we found that 41 guest workers (migrant workers) were staying together at a place and the panchayat officials had provided 25 kits to them as they had stated that they would cook for themselves. There was no shortage of food there," he said. Vijayan, however, said he saw a news report from Delhi saying 'Help from Smriti reaches Wayanad' and 'Rahul helps Amethi'.

"Saw a propaganda piece being circulated through 'Organiser' of RSS saying that the timely intervention of Smriti Irani helped the starving workers from Amethi. Just want to make one thing clear. The State has been assisting the guest workers and all other hard-hit people of the state.," he said. "There should be no competition or misleading propaganda that might disrupt or undermine the efforts of the state," he added.

On allegations that the state government was giving more importance to migrant workers, he said they were from the downtrodden section of the community and helping them was the society's responsibility. "We feel that our motto, Atithi Devo Bhava, is something which we need to implement in our lives. We need to provide good food, accommodation and necessary medical help," the chief minister said.

The Centre has been requested to allot a special train for them so that they can return to their respective states once the lockdown is lifted, he said. The state will also provide Rs 1,000 each to at least 10,000 artists who have applied to the government for help during the present circumstances..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition to announce Yemen ceasefire at midnight

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement will announce at midnight on Wednesday it is halting military operations nationwide to support a U.N. ceasefire initiative, three sources familiar with the matter told Reu...

Chile announces $2 billion fund to benefit informal workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Wednesday announced a fresh 2 billion fund to help support the countrys informal workers as the coronavirus outbreak continues to batter the South American nations economy.Chiles government had previous...

Sanders quits U.S. presidential race, setting up Biden battle with Trump

Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda pushed the Democratic Party sharply to the left, ended his White House campaign on Wednesday, clearing the way for a Nov. 3 election battle between former Vice President Joe Bi...

Ten thousand more US National Guard troops to help with coronavirus efforts in coming weeks

The number of National Guard troops helping combat coronavirus is expected to increase by more than 10,000 in the next week or two, the head of the U.S. National Guard said on Wednesday.General Joseph Lengyel told reporters at the Pentagon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020