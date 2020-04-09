Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Republicans tell Saudi crown prince to pump less oil or risk U.S. response

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 01:21 IST
U.S. Republicans tell Saudi crown prince to pump less oil or risk U.S. response
Representative Image

A group of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday that economic and military cooperation between the two countries is in jeopardy unless the kingdom helps to stabilize oil prices by cutting crude output.

"If the Kingdom fails to act fairly to reverse this manufactured energy crisis, we would encourage any reciprocal responses that the U.S. government deems appropriate," said a letter to the crown prince signed by nearly 50 Republican U.S. Representatives. Crude oil prices have plummeted as the spread of the coronavirus crushes demand and as Saudi Arabia and Russia pump oil flat out in a race for market share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Will not be forgotten': Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday local time thanked India for its decision to export the hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity...

Two women resident doctors assaulted by man for 'spreading' COVID-19

A 42-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday evening for allegedly assaulting two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital after accusing them of spreading COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area, said police. The police swung into action and m...

Record coronavirus deaths in New York, New Jersey amid fear of toll undercount

The number of coronavirus cases in New York state alone approached 150,000 on Wednesday, surpassing Spain for the most infections anywhere in the world, even as authorities warned the states official death tally may understate the true toll...

Saudi-led coalition to announce Yemen ceasefire at midnight

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement will announce at midnight on Wednesday it is halting military operations nationwide to support a U.N. ceasefire initiative, three sources familiar with the matter told Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020