Butterflies migrate to Bengaluru Biological park for first time in years

Swarm of migratory butterflies flock to the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) here for the first time in recent years. This is the migratory period for some of the species such as blue tiger, glossy blue tiger, double branded crow and common crow butterflies, which have made the zoo their home, providing a visual treat, the park said quoting an entomologist.

"Usually the butterflies migrate from Western Ghats (Heavy rainfall region) to the Eastern Ghats (Rain Shadow region) to escape the monsoon season. Now the zoo premises has become home for thousands of colourful winged jewels," it said in a release. The lifespan of these brightly-coloured butterflies is said to be around 2 to 3 weeks.

The arrival of the rare-winged guests coincide with the "Earth Day" celebrations with the theme of 'Climate Action'. PTI GMS ROH ROH

