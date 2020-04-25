Left Menu
Development News Edition

Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 01:58 IST
Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs
Representative Image

When paleontologist Thomas Mörs was peering into a microscope while sorting through tiny 40 million-year-old fossils unearthed on Seymour Island near the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, he came across quite a surprise - hip and skull bones of a frog.

The little amphibian from the Eocene Epoch was a helmeted frog - about 1-1/2 inches (4 cm) long - closely related to five species of helmeted frogs still native to Chile. These frogs get their name from the shape of their heads. "It was a total unexpected discovery under the microscope. I first found the hip bone, and I directly realized that I found an Antarctic frog - the first. And the first Antarctic amphibian for over 200 million years. So exciting," said Mörs, a scientist at the Swedish Museum of Natural History and lead author of research published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

The discovery illustrates how Antarctica, six million years before becoming the desolate land of ice and snow so familiar today, was home to forests and rivers and ponds teeming with life. "It tells us that whole ecosystem can be wiped out by global climate change and that it might go fast," Mörs said.

Antarctica's climate at the time resembled the modern-day Valdivian rainforest in Chile, very wet with temperatures during the warmest months averaging about 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 degrees Celsius). Earth's southernmost continent boasted an abundance of plant and animal life before becoming a frozen wasteland, with numerous dinosaurs previously identified along with flora including conifers, ferns, and flowering plants.

At the time when the little frog was hopping around and dining on insects, ice sheets were already forming in the highlands within the interior of Antarctica. "Given that there is geological evidence of some glaciation 40 million years ago, it is interesting that the climate still was suitable for cold-blooded land-living vertebrates," Mörs said.

Until now, the prehistoric amphibians known from Antarctica were members of extinct lineages. The newly identified frog has plenty of living relatives. South America's helmeted frogs are part of a group called Australobatrachia, or "southern frogs," that also has members living in Australia and New Guinea. Frogs first appeared during the Triassic Period roughly 250 million years ago, predating the dinosaurs.

"Frogs were known from all continents, except Antarctica," Mörs added. "And now we know that they lived on all seven before one of them froze."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gunman started Canada's worst mass shooting after his girlfriend fled

The gunman in Canadas worst ever mass shooting began the weekend rampage that ultimately killed 22 people after his girlfriend escaped him when he assaulted her, a top police official said on Friday. Police did not give details about the na...

'I lost control and started crying': Colombian doctor evicted as neighbors fear COVID-19

A doctor in the Colombian city of Cali said this week that he was forced from his apartment just eight days after he moved in because other residents of the building feared he would bring the new coronavirus into their homes. It is the late...

Reports: Texans make Tunsil highest-paid OL

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil agreed to a three-year, 66 million contract extension, making him the NFLs highest-paid offensive lineman, according to multiple reports Friday. The deal includes 50 million in guaranteed mon...

Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that allegations that he had tried to interfere in the work of the federal police were baseless accusations by outgoing Justice Minister Sergio Moro.Bolsonaro, addressing the nation, said he h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020